Saturday Night Live Season 50: Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Jean Smart Among Stars Added To Lineup

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for its 50th season, which begins on September 28 with a star-studded cast. NBC announced on Thursday the hosts and musical guests for the first five episodes of its late-night show, which will feature both new and returning stars.

The premiere will feature Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart and country music artist Jelly Roll, who will make their debuts as SNL hosts and musical guests. Smart shared her excitement on Instagram, calling it a bucket list moment. Jelly Roll expressed his joy in a post, writing, “BRB going to cry for a few hours... Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good.”

Following the premiere, comedian Nate Bargatze will host the October 5 episode, featuring Coldplay as the musical guest. This will be Bargatze's second time hosting SNL, after debuting in October 2023. Coldplay will appear on Saturday Night Live for the eighth time, continuing their long-standing relationship.

Ariana Grande is set to host the October 12 episode. Grande has previously appeared on SNL as a musical guest, but this will be her second time hosting. Stevie Nicks, a musical legend, will perform on the show. Nicks shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "See you October 12th @ncbsnl."

Michael Keaton, known for his roles in Beetlejuice and Batman, will host the October 19 episode of Saturday Night Live, his fourth appearance. Billie Eilish will appear as the musical guest on that episode. Eilish shared her excitement on Instagram, saying, "Coming baaaaack ;) see u october 19th SNL."

The final announced pairing for this season's early episodes is John Mulaney hosting the November 2 episode and Chappell Roan making her SNL debut as the musical guest. Mulaney, a former SNL cast member, returns to host for the sixth time. He joked on X, "This is the first I'm hearing of this." Chappell Roan, an emerging pop star, is expected to inject new energy into the show with her debut performance.

In addition to the lineup of hosts and musical guests, SNL has announced cast changes for the upcoming season. Three new comedians, Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline, have joined the cast. Meanwhile, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have been promoted to the main cast following two years as featured players.

However, the new season includes some farewells. Punkie Johnson, Chloe Troast, and Molly Kearney will not return. Johnson announced her departure via Instagram on August 1, stating that there was "no bad blood" and that she was leaving on good terms.

Kearney also announced their departure on Instagram, reflecting on an amazing 2 seasons and calling the experience a dream come true. Troast shared her feelings on TikTok, admitting it wasn't her decision to leave and expressing her sadness about it.

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live premieres on NBC on September 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET, bringing new talent, big names, and renewed energy to the late-night staple.

