Scotty McCreery Halts Concert After Seeing Man Allegedly Hit Woman In The Audience: ‘Get The Heck Out Of Here’

Scotty McCreery is a real stand-up guy who ensures that no one misbehaves at his concerts and gives others a hard time! The singer recently paused his concert as part of the Fall of Summer Tour to address an incident involving a concertgoer.

The former American Idol winner stopped singing when he saw a man allegedly assault a woman in the audience at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo., on August 24, 2024.

“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery said in the video, pointing to someone in the audience. “Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she okay? Get the heck out of here,” he added, as the crowd cheered at his bold gesture.

Concertgoer Jessica Rosario posted a video that showed McCreery grooving with the audience while singing the track It Matters To Her while talking about his wife's favorite lines of the track when he noticed the man getting abusive, after which he immediately called in the bouncers and security to get him removed.

“On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?” he said shortly after he called out the alleged attacker. “Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady. That’s absolutely unacceptable.” he sternly added.

Later he also said that whoever the man was, hitting a female was a complete act as a coward. He then checked in with the crowd before he resumed his set.

The man and woman’s identities have not been publicly revealed, nor if the man was arrested, as reported by PEOPLE. Olga Robak, director of communications with The Colorado Department of Agriculture further confirmed the incident to the outlet and said that the absurd incident is still under investigation.

The singer rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011 after he beat out Lauren Alaina in the season finale, having previously lasted longer in the competition than such performers as Pia Toscano, Haley Reinhart, and Casey Abrams.

His debut studio album, Clear as Day, was released in October 2011 and was certified platinum in the United States.

