What Is Adam Lambert's Net Worth? Exploring Singer's Wealth And Fortune Over The Years

Adam Lambert is a famous singer, songwriter, and actor who has successfully established himself With his mesmerizing voice and captivating performances, his groundbreaking debut on American Idol, his stellar solo career, and collaborations with iconic bands like Queen, Lambert have cemented a place for himself in the world of music.

Have you wondered what Adam Lambert's net worth is? Well, his net worth is $45 million. Adam Lambert rose to fame in 2009 after finishing as the runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

His debut album, For Your Entertainment, was a commercial triumph, reaching the top five on the Billboard 200 chart and spawning hit singles like Whataya Want from Me. In addition to his music career, Lambert is also an actor and has appeared in several television shows, including Glee and the famous film Bohemian Rhapsody which happens to be the story about the band Queen. Let's take a minute and find out more details about Adam Lambert's net worth, early life, career, and more.

1. Early life

Adam Lambert was born Adam Mitchel Lambert on January 29, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. His mother was a dental hygienist, and his father, Eber, worked as a program manager for Novatel Wireless. Adam also has a brother, Neil, who was born after their family moved to San Diego. Since Adams's mother is Jewish, he attended Hebrew school when he was young Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When he was 9, Lambert began performing in plays with the Metropolitan Educational Theatre network and then appeared in professional songs. While attending Mount Carmel High School, Adam sang with the school's jazz band, joined the choir, and acted in school plays. After graduation, he attended California State University, but he dropped out 5 weeks later and returned to Los Angeles to focus on his career.

2. Early Career and American Idol

Adam Lambert first performed at the age of 19, and two years later he was cast in a production called Hair, and then he appeared in a few other small to mid-sized roles. However, his life changed when, in 2009, Lambert competed on the eighth season of American Idol and consistently won praise from the judges, even earning a standing ovation from Simon Cowell for his performance of Mad World.

Although he was the second runner-up, with Kris Allen being the winner, he is still one of the most popular American Idol candidates today. Lambert followed his run on American Idol with his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which was released in November 2009. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and has been certified gold in the U.S. and Finland and platinum in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

3. Queen + Adam

After performing with members of Queen on American Idol, the singer went on to become one of their lead singers at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Queen + Adam Lambert played their first concert in 2012. and even released a track called Live in Japan in 2016. Furthermore, the other members of Queen have also been vocal about their appreciation for Lambert, with Roger Taylor saying that he is "the closest thing to Freddie Mercury that you're ever going to get."

Despite his uncanny resemblance to and comparison with Freddie Mercury, he has managed to carve out his own path. With a powerful, gifted voice and strong command, he has kept the band's legacy alive and entertained a new generation of fans.

4. Personal life and philanthropy

Adam Lambert identifies as homosexual and is openly gay. He was in a relationship with Finnish TV personality Sauli Koskinenm from November 2010 to April 2013 and with model Javi Costa Polo from March to November 2019.

The singer is known for his charity work and was honored with a Unity Award from the We Are Family Foundation for making music with peaceful messages. In 2019, Adam founded his charity, the Feel Something Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ human rights. He has participated in several concerts for charity.

5. Awards and honors

In 2009, Lambert received the Teen Choice Award for Male Reality/Variety Star and the Young Hollywood Award for Artist of the Year. Then in 2010, he won the UR Fav International Video Award for Whataya Want from Me. He also received the Valentini Award at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards and won the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Music Artist. That's not all, and the cherry on the cake was when, in 2009, he earned the title of PEOPLE's magazine's Most Beautiful People.

6. Real estate

When it comes to the singer's investments in real estate, considering his glorious net worth, the singer paid $3 million for a 3,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. He put it for sale for $4 million in 2017, then relisted it for $3.35 million in May 2019; it was taken off the market in January 2020, then listed for $3.35 million again with a different realtor the following month. Then, in 2014, the singer bought a 5,000-square-foot, 14-room home in Hollywood Hills for 6.5 million.

