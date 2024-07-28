SDCC 2024: James Gunn Explains Reasoning Behind DC Studios’ New Logo In New Video; Watch

James Gunn, along with Peter Safran has given a fresh start to the DC Studios, revamping several aspects of it. Moreover, Co-Chair Peter Safran mentioned that although Superman would be absent from SDCC, there would be plenty of marketing for the film in 2025. With a lot of projects under the banner, they have also come up with a new logo for their studios, which was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Gunn took to his social media and announced the big reveal of the new logos which came across as a surprise delight for the veteran DC fans. The latest DC Studios logo was revealed at Comic-Con on July 26 and was simply an updated version of the classic DC Bullet logo.

The DC bullet logo was designed by Milton Glaser, who also worked on the I Love NY logo. Now James Gunn released a video on TikTok, explaining the logic behind the new DC Studios logo and thanking fans for their support.

James Gunn on the logic behind DC Studios' new logo

Director James Gunn took to TikTok and explained the reason behind the logo. He further noted the importance of unifying the distinct worlds of DC film, TV, animation, and gaming under a single, recognizable logo. This new logo is meant to honor the legacy of DC Comics, its artists and writers, and the passionate fanbase. The previous logo was designed by Milton Glaser and was used from 1977 to 2005.

"Peter and I knew that we needed one logo, that would bring us all together. We knew that it needed to be something that was immediately recognizable- something that honored the comics, the legendary artists and writers who inspired everything that we do, including our own Jim Lee, of course. Not to mention, the generations of passionate and extraordinary DC fans." wrote Gunn according to ComicBookMovie.com



Upcoming DC Studios projects

The upcoming James Gunn-directed film Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and other notable actors. Nicholas Hoult is confirmed to play Lex Luthor, while Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl, though her appearance is not yet confirmed.

The film, marking the first entry in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU, is all set for release on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest DC Studios ventures.

