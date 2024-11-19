Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Allegations of Witness Tampering While in Jail; Denied Bail

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs’ prosecutors accused the disgraced rapper of witness tampering and obstructing justice at the facility. Facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs has made attempts to shift the upcoming trial in 2025 through banned means like unauthorized use of other inmates' phones and his family. He potentially stands a minimum of fifteen years imprisonment.

According to the prosecutors, Combs tried to use his family to sway public opinion in his favor through a PR play of coercing his children to wish him a happy birthday in a video posted on Instagram. They charge he used his family to stage a marketing push on social media designed to influence members of the jury.

He allegedly accessed multiple inmates’ telephone lines and was able to dodge surveillance to contact phone numbers via a prohibited message app to engage with people not on the list of approved contacts and exert control over witnesses. This submission is the third document in which prosecutors opposed Combs’ bail application. This time, they cite that Combs’ actions while on remand are a clear case of the same tendencies of coercive behavior that he is charged with.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the New York prosecutors have shut down any possibilities of bail, saying, "In seeking a new hearing, the defendant rehashes the same arguments rejected by those two judges with claims of ‘new evidence.’ But the defendant offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing."

They continued in the filing, “In fact, the only truly ‘new’ relevant evidence shows that the defendant has continued to engage in a relentless course of obstructive conduct designed to subvert the integrity of these proceedings."

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal representatives have submitted a bail of 50 million USD for home confinement, but the judge has been urged to deny the request for violation of several criminal charges on the defendant. In response to these allegations, the fallen rap mogul's defense team also accused the prosecutors of misconduct during the jail cell raid, claiming that his attorney-client privileged materials were seized, violating his rights.

