'He's Incredibly Smart': Sean Diddy Combs Is 'Powerful' And 'Capable' Despite Being Behind Bars, Source Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse

Sean Diddy Combs once an all-influential figure in show business, is still a man of considerable power, even when he is now in custody of the federal authorities. Diddy had been arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering, amid multiple other lawsuits. Though he has denied all charges, he could face lifetime imprisonment if convicted.



A People magazine source explains that many people would still be careful to cross the rapper even if serious charges are levied against him. The 54–year–old rapper is detained at a facility in Brooklyn New York, where he has been denied bail twice while undergoing federal sexual trafficking charges as well as other pending civil suits.



As the source puts it, it was clear in the industry how Combs was controlling and in power, even now, he maintains control while behind bars. The outlet's insider said, "He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him. Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then."

The source also mentioned that Diddy has always preferred to have things go his way, a quality people have attributed to his creative mind which many described as genius.

Last month, Diddy faced a formal indictment for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation of persons for purposes of prostitution amongst other charges. However, he denied all the charges. The insider emphasized, "He's incredibly smart. He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."

As per the outlet, Combs may soon encounter more lawsuits as 120 more accusers are reportedly coming forth with allegations. The indictment mentions his infamous “freak offs” which involved coercive sexual acts with women and male sex workers. Combs' legal team disputes these claims.



In relation to the charges, Janice Small Combs, Sean Diddy Combs’ mother, defended her son in a press release distributed to the media. She addressed her belief that her son is not guilty. She said, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be." She hopes for a chance where the Bad Boy Records founder can narrate his side of the story.

