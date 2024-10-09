Sean Diddy Combs Fights For Bail For The Third Time After Spending Three Weeks Behind Bars on Federal Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs, for the third time in the three weeks following his arrest and detention, is making fresh attempts to secure his release on bond. He has already been denied bail twice before. The defendant's legal representatives have presented new documents and appealed for a bond that was recently denied. They argue that Diddy poses no flight risk, countering claims made by federal prosecutors, as reported by TMZ.

This issue also included an argument about the offered bail amount of 50 million USD, which was presented in their opinion as reasonable enough to assure that there are no risks for witness tampering or escape. For this purpose, Diddy accepted the following restrictions: admitting only female relatives as guests, continuing the sale of his private jet, avoiding any communication with witnesses of the grand jury, and agreeing to drug tests every week.

Diddy again turns to request bail once more for the third time while waiting for the trial in his federal case. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo has repeatedly stressed in interviews the innocence of his client and that he has 'nothing to hide.' The rap mogul is presently in confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and it is uncertain whether the third request for such a bail request will serve to set him free.

As per the outlet, Agnifilo said about Diddy, "He believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself — for his family and for everybody who's been targeted by the federal government."

He faced numerous allegations when he was taken into custody on September 16 by federal agents at the Park Hyatt New York hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The charges against him included sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Diddy was taken into custody after agreeing to bail conditions, as federal prosecutors argued that he posed a flight risk and might try to intimidate witnesses. They pointed out that his significant wealth and influence could lead him to flee the area or disrupt the legal process by interfering with witnesses. If found guilty, Diddy could face at least 15 years in prison or even life behind bars.

