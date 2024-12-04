Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets New Prosecutor Who Secured Conviction Against Ghislaine Maxwell In 2021 Jeffrey Epstein Case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering case has shot up to higher ranks as the prosecution team now includes Maurene Comey, who is former FBI director James Comey's daughter. While Diddy's defense team has vigorously challenged them throughout the case, a lot more remains to be unfurled.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Maurene Comey informed the court on Monday that she will be stepping into Diddy's sex trafficking case. She is famous for securing a conviction against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021 with regard to his involvement in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse and trafficking of minors case.

Comey has previously worked as a clerk for a federal judge in New York before taking on the role of prosecutor. She has also worked as an associate at white-shoe firm Debevoise & Plimpton for about a year.

Comey has a decade of experience in the prestigious U.S. attorney office for the Southern District of New York. Meanwhile, the disgraced rap mogul has been imprisoned in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while waiting for trial.

Diddy has been denied bail three times, citing the issues of safety of the community, given his gigantic business network, history of firearms usage, kidnapping, intimidating witnesses and victims, etc.

With over twenty years of experience in the field working for former Harvey Weinstein lawyer Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, Agnifilo has previously represented conspicuous figures including Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Martin Shkreli, Roger Ng, and more.

Marc Agnifilo, well-versed in defending high-profile shady figures accused of major crimes, has aggressively and repeatedly pursued bail. However, so far, the prosecutors have prevailed in the case.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs has recently been accused of more cases of sexual abuse, including one of dangling a woman from the 17th floor of the balcony of his ex-partner Cassie Ventura.

