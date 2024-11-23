Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50 Million USD Bail Request Faces Setback As Judge Seeks Details About Jail Communications

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs' attempt to get a 50 million USD bail still gets rejected, as the federal judge calls for a review of his interactions in prison and the privileges he may have within the institution's walls. In his trial set to begin on May 5th, 2025, Combs could face life imprisonment if found guilty.

In the aftermath of the two-hour intense session in New York, Judge Arun Subramanian asked the prosecutor and the defense to fetch more details of all communication privileges left to Combs by the Bureau of Federal Prisons. These briefs, which are due November 25, could see a ruling before Thanksgiving Day.

The attorney representing Combs had argued that his bail conditions should include him being monitored 24 hours a day by private security guards at his Miami Beach mansion or some other secured location and enforcing strict limits on contacts with outsiders. Instead, however, federal pretrial services officers supported the prosecutor's position in regard to Diddy's proposed bail package, saying it may lead witnesses to be intimidated.

Combs has been housed in the unit of maximum security in the detention center for New York City since September when he was arrested on counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. The Grammy-winning mogul has repeatedly called the allegations of sexual abuse, drugging, and rape false, and continued to plead not guilty.

The seizure of notes from Combs’ cell during a sweep has also been a focal point of the defense’s argument as to the admissibility of evidence. They contended they were privileged, attorney-client material, there were, however, bribes and other evidence of witness tampering also present. Law enforcement presented a video of Combs hitting his girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a court hearing and the defendant claimed it was out of context.

Meanwhile, feds have maintained that Combs being out on bail endangers potential witnesses and Jane Does as he could easily blackmail them.

As chaos developed, Judge Subramanian still managed to put an end to the drama by ordering the destruction of improperly obtained evidence i.e. the 19-page notes but did still express perplexion as to the discrepancies present in the documentation filed by the defense.

So far, no new hearing date for Sean Diddy Combs has been confirmed.

