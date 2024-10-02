Sean Diddy Combs' Sexually Explicit Tape With 'Famous Celeb' Being Shopped Around Amid Multiple Lawsuits; Lawyer Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and explicit content.

Sean Diddy Combs, reportedly, now has his video tapes containing sexually explicit footage of himself with another celebrity up for sale in Hollywood. One of his accusers' attorneys has attested to the existence of such tapes being circulated in the industry.

In one recent interview on NewsNation, advocate Ariel Mitchell-Kidd stated that she was offered one of these tapes for sale but she refused to participate in that ordeal. She explained that some people are selling tapes of Diddy around Hollywood. She had been asked to reach out to one of the stars featured in a particular tape to offer him/her a chance to purchase it before it gets released.

Mitchell-Kidd did not reveal the identity of the other celeb involved. However, she maintained that the recording has Combs and a star “more high profile than him” further describing the stills she's seen from the tape as “pornography".

She claimed, “I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

Furthermore, Mitchell-Kidd stated such videos were obtained from Combs’ house where it was alleged that video cameras were hidden. She thought that the other person may not have known that they were being taped because they did not seem to have any knowledge about the existence of the camera.

These claims emerge with some serious legal issues surrounding Combs. In late 2023, his former partner Cassie Ventura instigated a mullion dollar lawsuit against him for sexual assault, which reached an out-of-court settlement. This was followed by 11 civil complaints between 1991 and 2009 against Combs, further accusing him of sexual abuse. In 2024, a video surfaced showing him brutally attacking Ventura in a hotel room.

By September 2024, Sean Diddy Combs had been charged by a federal grand jury with various abuses concerning sex trafficking, racketeering, and other participation in corrupt practices. He has maintained the not guilty plea and is presently confined at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while waiting for his hearing being put on standard suicide precautions.

