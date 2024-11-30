Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Accused of Dangling Woman Off 17th-Floor Balcony in Latest Lawsuit: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and rape.

Sean Diddy Combs is now facing a sexual battery case worth USD 10 million after a complaint in Los Angeles was filed by Bryana "Bana" Bongolan. This lawsuit, presented on November 26, narrates how Combs dangled Bongolan from a 17th-floor apartment balcony after assaulting her in 2016.

The apartment belonged to Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who is also a victim of the mogul's physical abuse, as per hotel video footage obtained by CNN a few months ago. Combs had previously settled a 30 million USD lawsuit against her in November 2023.

Diddy violated the dignity and safety of Bongolan with threats, assault, and intimidation before dangling her off the balcony and banging her into patio furniture.

According to Deadline, the 17-page court document read, "On or about September 26, 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony. His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety.”

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Allegations of Witness Tampering While in Jail; Denied Bail

This lawsuit adds to Combs' growing list of legal woes, which also include a recent East Coast federal sex trafficking indictment against him. He has been denied bail for the third time in the case. The disgraced rapper, 55, is currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses. If convicted, he could face a life sentence. He is set to go to trial in May 2025.

Advertisement

The document additionally provides details of what went on during the incident, adding, "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms. Bongolan."

While Sean Diddy Combs denied the accusations, the legal warfare only began, with the new lawsuit demanding 10 million USD in compensation. However, Diddy's legal team has maintained that the allegations are baseless.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs' Sexually Explicit Tape With 'Famous Celeb' Being Shopped Around Amid Multiple Lawsuits; Lawyer Claims