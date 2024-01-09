Did Selena Gomez really gossip about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes 2024? Exploring speculations as sources deny

In the midst of widespread speculation, a source close to Selena Gomez has vehemently denied any gossip circulating about her allegedly discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old star of Only Murders in the Building appeared in a viral moment captured on camera, seemingly sharing a moment with her friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. The clip circulated on social media with claims from Internet sleuths that Selena Gomez was talking about Timothee Chalamet with Taylor Swift.

According to Page Six, Freeman exclusively told the outlet that Gomez went up to Swift and Sperry and said, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.” It further went on to say that Keleigh Sperry then seemingly clarified, “Timothée?” to which Gomez replied with a nod, and Taylor Swift was said to be shocked at the revelation. However, the insider clarified that there was no mention of Chalamet or Jenner in their conversation.

Contrary to social media rumors suggesting that Jenner prevented her 28-year-old boyfriend from taking a photo with Gomez during the event, the source emphasized that she "never even saw or spoke to them." Throughout the night, Gomez, nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the Hulu series, exuded happiness, engaging with costars and friends before reuniting with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez shared a rare moment with Benny Blanco

Taking to her Instagram Story hours after the Golden Globes, Gomez shared a photo of a tender moment with Blanco, captioning it with a triumphant "I won." An insider previously shared that, "Everyone is so happy that she's happy," and those close to Gomez are overjoyed to see her happy and are fiercely "protective" of her.

In early December, Gomez expressed her deep affection for Blanco on a fan page, proclaiming, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Responding to another fan's comment, she declared Blanco as "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

In the wake of these clarifications, it is evident that Gomez's radiant demeanor at the Golden Globes reflected her happiness, untainted by any alleged drama involving Chalamet and Jenner.

