‘I Can’t Believe’: Selena Gomez Shares Clip of Her Emotional Reaction to Bagging Emilia Perez Role

Selena Gomez is reminiscing about a special moment this year. The actress glimpsed how she received the news of her landing the role of Jessi Del Monte in the 2024 crime musical Emilia Pérez, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 32-year-old star posted an emotional video as part of an Instagram carousel where she was captured crying happy tears. The moment was documented by Gomez’s friend Gabby after she’d found out that she’d bagged Emilia Pérez.

In the video shared on Monday, August 19, the Disney alum frolicked on the sofa while on the verge of tears as she covered her face with her hands. "I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now; I don't want to cry," Gomez could be heard saying.

Trying hard not to cry, her friend encouraged the singer to let out her feelings before she quipped, “This is gonna be so cool, Gabby!"

The carousel included photos from the shoots and behind-the-scenes. The second slide showed Gomez adorably hugging lead star Karla Sofía Gascón, while the next photo was a sweet snap of a pouting Gomez in front of the film’s closet. The Only Murders in the Building star wrote in the caption, "When I found out, I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between loll.”

The following slides included behind-the-scenes captures and mirror selfies featuring a blonde Selena Gomez with fake blood on her face and another one posing with a fur jacket with the script peeking into the frame.

According to Variety, Emilia Pérez premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and received a standing ovation.

Earlier, Gomez explained her role as the wife of a drug cartel leader as “one of the most challenging things” she had ever done. She said during a January episode of the Smartless podcast that she often channels her personal traumas and battles to feel and portray emotions while filming scenes.

“I remember I channeled the moment when I had to go to rehab for the first time and leave,” she said, recalling a scene in the French crime-comedy helmed by director Jacques Audiard where she was apparently being left alone. She equated a good cry with a good feeling, and to be able to use it in her profession felt worth it.

Gomez takes on the role of Jessi Del Monte, wife of drug cartel leader Emilia Perez/Manitas, played by Gascon, in the movie, and plans for him to secretly undergo a sex change operation, legally backed by Zoe Saldana’s Rita, a lawyer, who helps Manitas become a woman to safely retire from the drug business.

The film is based on Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name, further adapted from author Boris Razon’s novel, Ecoute, published in 2018.

Edgar Ramirez, Adriana Paz, Agathe Bokja, Anable Lopez, Mark Ivanir, James Gerard, and Eric Geynes round up the cast of Emilia Perez, which will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 13, 2024.

