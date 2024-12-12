Selena Gomez Relates With Gilmore Girls While Reflecting On Her Upbringing; Says, ‘It Felt Very...’

Selena Gomez reflected on her childhood and the upbringing she had in the entertainment industry. While talking about her mother, Mandy Teefey, and herself, she compared their circumstances with Gilmore Girl's mother-daughter characters, Lorelai and Rory.

During Gomez’s appearance with Saoirse Ronan on Variety’s Actors on Actors, the singer stated that her mom had her when she was 16 and that she did feel that they grew up with one another.

She said that the bond they shared was very “different,” that she was thankful for being close with Teefey, and that they were there for each other. She added, “It felt very Gilmore Girls, if that makes sense. It was very much that dynamic for a long time.”

For the universe, Gomez, whose parents divorced when she was 5, was raised by Teefey. Gilmore Girls showed similar circumstances in their story, where Lorelai raises her daughter solo after birthing her at 16.

The way Lorelai looked out for her daughter when it came to getting into the right schools, Gomez’s mother looked out for her when she was just a child in the entertainment industry, who found major success with shows like Barney & Friends, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, and her pop career.

The Heart Want What It Wants vocalist said that her mother was “fantastic.” Gomez stated that Teffey would never put her in a room by herself, as she was aware of things the songstress did not know when she was growing up.

The singer continued, “If I had to go to a premiere and I was 16, she would say, 'You can't go to the after party; just enjoy that, have fun. Then you're gonna go home. Little things that helped my sanity.”

The Good For You singer reportedly stated that her childhood experience and close bond with Teefey assisted her when she got to portray a mother’s character in her latest film Emilia Perez.

White talking about performing with the movie’s child artists. Gomez said that it was “very sweet,” but it was also intimidating to her. She recalled that there is a scene called “Papa” and her son is singing to Karla Sofia Gascon’s character, which is very “special.” She added, “There is something about children that is so fearless, and I appreciate that so much.”

