Selena Gomez Reveals 'Medical Issues' Prevent Her from Carrying Her Own Children: 'I Had To Grieve'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her personal life like never before. In a recent interview, the Only Murders in the Building star shared that she’s unable to carry her own children due to health complications, but since she is very sure about the motherhood phase of her life, surrogacy and adoption are huge possibilities for her.

“I haven’t ever said this... but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez told Vanity Fair for the outlet’s October issue, published on Monday, September 9. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Love You Like a Love Song singer, however, noted that she is now in a much better place compared to when she first discovered she couldn't carry a child. She shared that she sees it as a blessing that surrogacy and adoption are viable options for her.

Despite the situation being different from what she originally envisioned, Selena expressed she is excited about the prospect of motherhood. She emphasized that, ultimately, she doesn’t mind how it happens; the child will still be hers and her own.

Gomez’s lupus diagnosis and the kidney transplant she underwent because of the condition are well-known to the public. She additionally revealed her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020 during an episode of Miley Cyrus’s Instagram Live show Bright Minded.

Advertisement

Gomez’s Vanity Fair interview wasn’t the first time she discussed her desire to become a parent in the future. In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez recalled crying in the car, thinking how the two medications she is taking for bipolar disorder might make it so she won’t be able to carry her own children. However, even then, Sel expressed hope to become a parent via other means.

According to a WebMD article, bipolar disorder medications have the potential to cause pregnancy issues, including neural tube defects, heart defects, and developmental delays or neurobehavioral problems for the baby. However, some physicians recommend staying on such medications through childbirth, as bipolar symptoms can worsen during this period.

Elsewhere in her Vanity Fair story, Gomez discussed her beau Benny Blanco, with whom she confirmed her romance in December 2023. She described the curly-haired music producer as a profound source of light in her life, noting that he is her best friend and that she loves sharing everything with him.

Advertisement

Regarding his May confession of wanting to marry her on The Howard Stern Show, Gomez mentioned she was dying laughing after his appearance and asked her boyfriend if he had any more public announcements to make.

On the work front, Gomez is gearing up for the premiere of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu show has also already been renewed for Season 5. Emilia Parez is another one of Sel's projects that is keeping her busy these days.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Play 'Who Is More Likely To', REVEAL Who Said I Love You First