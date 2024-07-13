Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Play 'Who Is More Likely To', REVEAL Who Said I Love You First

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared insights from the moment when the duo said I Love You to each other. Gomez and Blanco responded to the most frequently asked questions in a TikTok video and posted it on their social media platforms. One of the questions that the fans asked and wanted to get answers to was Who Said I Love You First?

Meanwhile, as the duo was pointing to each other, as soon as the question came up, she immediately pointed towards herself, and the music composer, too, hugged the Love On artist and kissed her on the shoulder.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco play who is more likely to

In the video shared by the Lose You To Love Me singer and Blanco, the voiceover read the questions aloud, and the celebrity couple pointed to each other as to who would have done it and was most likely to do so. The first question that came up was, “Who is most likely to fall asleep during a movie?” While the Only Murders in the Building star raised her hand, Blanco, too, pointed towards himself.

For the next question, “Who eats the most?” both the music record producer and Gomez had their fingers towards Blanco, and for the question, “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?” The pair gave mixed reactions, indicating that both do so. The following question was, “Who spends more money?” and both Gomez and Blanco denied by shrugging their head in a no.

“Who is more romantic?” was the next question, and while the lyricist pointed towards himself, the Monte Carlo actress waved her hand in mixed reactions.

Benny Blanco gives a shoutout to Selena Gomez for her upcoming film

Benny Blanco gave a shoutout to his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, over her new movie, Emilia Perez. Recently, on her Instagram account, the Wolves singer posted the trailer of her upcoming film, and in the comment section, Blanco wrote that he has already watched the trailer of the film nearly 100 times.

Emilia Perez is a musical crime thriller starring Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramirez, in addition to Gomez. According to the synopsis of the film, “Rita, an underrated lawyer working for a large law firm more interested in getting criminals out of jail than bringing them to justice, is hired by the leader of a criminal organization.”

Emilia Perez will hit theaters on August 21.

