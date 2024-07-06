Selena Gomez Shares Loved-Up Photos With Bf Benny Blanco For 4th Of July; See HERE

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco solidified their romance by spending the Fourth of July cuddling together. The 31-year-old singer and her 36-year-old music producer boyfriend, who have been dating since mid-2023, recently endured a separation due to work commitments but showcased their happiness with a cozy photo during the holiday.

Love is definitely in the air for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! The couple couldn't hide their affection for each other as they cuddled up in a sweet photo shared on Gomez's Instagram Stories on July 4. This comes just weeks before they celebrate their first anniversary as a couple.

While the couple mostly chooses to keep their relationship private, they do not shy away from showing affection towards each other on social media every now and then.

Before they started dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were colleagues and friends who collaborated on the 2019 song I Can't Get Enough with producers Tainy and J Balvin.

Since publicly announcing their relationship in December 2023, the couple has frequently offered fans glimpses into their shared life. They have attended a range of events together, from art exhibits and Lakers games to the Golden Globes, a Knicks game, and the launch of Benny's new cookbook, Open Wide.

What do they say about their potential marriage?

Benny Blanco, the 36-year-old music producer and songwriter, has openly expressed his commitment to his relationship with Selena Gomez. He openly discussed the serious nature of his bond with Gomez.

"She's truly my best friend. We laugh all f**king day. She inspires me," Blanco said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. He also mentioned that when he looks at her, he can't imagine a world where things could be better than they are.

Approaching their one-year dating anniversary near Gomez's birthday on July 22, Blanco expressed his thoughts about marriage.

"I'm predicting marriage," Howard Stern remarked about their romance.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is aware of her boyfriend Benny Blanco's recent comments, and she's not upset about them!

"He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it," Gomez revealed in the latest edition of Time magazine.

She acknowledged the impact others can have on her loved ones, despite her deep affection for her fans. She candidly admitted that hurtful comments about her lifestyle sometimes arise. Gomez admired Benny Blanco's strength in remaining unaffected by negativity, which impressed her deeply. She cherished every moment with him, feeling confident that he would continue to play a significant role in her life, even as the future remained uncertain.

While Gomez is happy and in love, she emphasized that her relationship status does not define her happiness. The couple confirmed their romance in December 2023 and made their official debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

