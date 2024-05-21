Arjit Taneja, renowned for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, continues to captivate audiences with his latest show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, co-starring Sriti Jha. Besides showcasing his acting talent, Arjit is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast, regularly inspiring fans with his impressive fitness journey.

Arjit recently thrilled his fans by sharing striking images that flaunt his impressive biceps and triceps, accompanied by a witty caption. Not only does he mesmerize audiences with his acting talent, but he also leaves them awestruck with his dedication to fitness.

Arjit Taneja teases fans with cryptic Instagram caption

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of mirror selfies showcasing his impeccable physique, accompanied by a cheeky caption. He wrote in the caption, “My producer and creative director made me do it,” sparking a frenzy of reactions from both his industry friends and adoring fans.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arjit Taneja uploaded the pictures, celebrity friends like Charu Mehra and Sheezan Khan chimed in with their reactions, while fans flooded the comments section with admiration. A fan wrote, “Says the man who spends all his time in the gym ( and actually enjoys it) and puts reels!” Another fan commented, “Ohmygod! Are we gonna get a scene in this?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Arjit Taneja also recently shared posters of the upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, expressing his enthusiasm about joining the movie. In a heartfelt caption, he expressed, "Thrilled to be a part of this film with a tremendous heart. #MrAndMrsMahi hitting theaters on 31st May, 2024."

More about Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja began his television journey with the reality shows MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. He later appeared in various TV series including Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum on Colors TV, and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery on Dangal TV.

Additionally, he made cameo appearances in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In 2023, he showcased his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Currently, he portrays the character of Virat in Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye alongside his former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4: Suniel Shetty to recreate Border's Sandese Aate Hai for show's grand finale episode