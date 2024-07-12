Serena Williams Takes Dig At Drake While Showing Off Moves On Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us At 2024 ESPY Awards

The recent and biggest feud in the hip-hop industry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has just been refreshed with Serena Williams taking a dig at the God’s Plan rapper. She was recently seen hosting the 2024 ESPY Awards, where the former tennis player even danced to K Dot’s recent famous track.

Serena Williams aiming at Drake

An intense feud had recently halted after Kendrick Lamar released a fabulous jaw-dropping video of his Drake diss, Not Like Us. However, Serena Williams has now come ahead teasing and making joking references about the OVO MC.

During Thursday night’s award ceremony, the sports icon addressed the feud between Lamar and AUB. Well, that was not it, but she even poked the Family Matters rapper.

Talking during her monologue at the 2024 ESPY Awards, which was held on July 11, Williams stated that the most important thing that she has learned this year is that no one should ever pick a fight with the United in Grief artist.

She was then even seen dancing to one of the most recently released tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us.

Williams further added to her words that K Dot “will make your hometown not like you.”

During her stint at the award ceremony, Williams also mentioned that now when Drake goes to a Raptors game, "they’re going to Forrest Gump him.”

Advertisement

Her words come following the 2022 remarks made by the Rich Baby Daddy artist, where he fired shots at Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian. Aub was heard rapping “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie. He claim we don’t got a problem but no, boo, it’s like you comin’ for sushi/ We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.”

At that time, Ohanian, who also happens to be the co-founder of Reddit came up with a response where he mentioned that he is winning in his life because he is best at his work, which also includes being a groupie for his family.

Kendrick Lamar defending Serena Williams

In the famous Drake diss of Kendrick Lamar, the rapper is heard defending Serena Williams, while taking a hit at the One Dance artist.

“I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither / From Alondra down to Central, nigga better not speak on Serena,” Lamar rapped.

Advertisement

In the recently released video of the aforementioned song, K Dot was seen taking serious digs at Drake, as he was seen using an owl-shaped pinata for beating. The owl is the logo of Drake's music label, OVO Sound.

ALSO READ: ‘They Can’t Do What You Do’: Serena Williams Gives Advice to Caitlin Clark on Dealing With Critics