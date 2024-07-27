'Series Finales Are Impossible': Snowpiercer Panel Opens Up About Show Coming To End During SDCC 2024

On July 26th, the cast of the post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer took part in a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to discuss the series' final season. They offered some hints about what viewers can expect in the final episode.

Christoph Schrewe, the director of the series, thanked AMC for reviving Snowpiercer on TV after TNT stopped airing it. He described this revival as an achievement that came about due to fans' enthusiasm.

Snowpiercer series is coming to an end

Schrewe expressed his happiness during the panel, stating how uncertain they were when they completed shooting almost two years ago. He said, "Just one and a half years ago, two years ago, we wrapped, and we didn't know where it would go."

Variety reported in March that following three seasons and with stars such as Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean, along with new cast members Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov, Snowpiercer would relocate from TNT to AMC Network to cut costs.

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of Streaming for AMC Networks, welcomed new viewers as well as fans before streaming starts for Snowpiercer’s concluding season. She talked about its entertainment value and what lies ahead in anticipation of its end. Thomasma said, "Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast, and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train."

Advertisement

Snowpiercer cast talk about finale at SDCC

The fifth and last installment of Snowpiercer has made things quite difficult for writer Paul Zbyszewski, who admitted to having challenges in providing a good resolution to the series. He said, "Any season finale is really hard, but series finales are impossible."

He added, "You do your best, and you cross your fingers and hope that at the end of it, the audience feels what we want them to feel, and thinks what you want them to think." He stressed the difficulty in ensuring that people feel exactly what is expected without ruining their experience.

Cast members Mike O'Malley, Daveed Diggs, and Mickey Sumner sat on a panel that also included the premiere of a new teaser trailer for season four’s finale. Mike O'Malley said he felt “sad” about the ending, whereas Zbyszewski revealed that there would be “a lot of love” in the final episode.

Advertisement

Snowpiercer Season 4 takes place three years after Season 3, when Melanie Cavill (played by Jennifer Connelly) was leading the Eternal Engine that aimed at finding relative safety. Meanwhile, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) took some people on Big Alice who followed him to New Eden beyond the train.

ALSO READ: ‘It ends on a note of…’: Jennifer Connelly Teases Snowpiercer's Finale Ahead Of Its Release