Seth Rogen Recalls Directing Martin Scorsese, Who Features In The Studio Show; READ

The anticipation of the upcoming series on Apple TV+, The Studio, co-created by Seth Rogen, is high as it not only features him but many other celebrities who people love, including the iconic film director Martin Scorsese.

During his conversation with Variety, Rogen, along with the other co-creator of the show, Evan Goldberg, shared that they were intimidated while directing Wolf of Wall Street's film helmer. It was revealed during the interview that they decided to shoot Scorsese’s scene with a single camera rather than opting to go with a multiple-camera setup, which they thought might appear an amateur move.

An American Pickle star shared that they actually have an entire second camera crew in another room just in case he had a “fundamental issue” with the way they were filming. He added, “Luckily, he was like, 'Oh, it’s like French New Wave,' and was enthusiastic about doing it in that way.”

Goldberg realized that the legendary filmmaker did have some opinions about the direction as he saw Scorsese repeatedly talk with one of the other performers quietly. He asked, “What were you whispering that whole time...? [Scorsese] was like, 'That you were doing the wrong thing, and I was waiting for you to do the right thing. Then, you did the right thing. But I didn’t want to say it because I didn’t want to be rude. I knew you’d get there eventually.’”

As far as the upcoming venture goes, the show also includes other celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, Charlize Theron, Ice Cube, Anthony Mackie, Adam Scott, Ron Howard, Zack Snyder, and many more.

The show comes under the comedy genre and Rogan, who also stars in the project, plays a character named Matt Remick, who is reportedly attempting to make a movie, which actually is a long product placement advertisement for Kool-Aid.

Apple TV+’s The Studop is set to premiere next year on March 26, 2025.

