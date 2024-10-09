'I Hope God Gives Me...': Martin Scorsese Reveals If He Is Planning To Retire From Filmmaking Anytime Soon

Martin Scorsese, 81, is still adamant on making more movies He will not retire from filmmaking anytime soon. Scorsese was in Turin, Italy on 7 October, where he was honored with an award from Italy’s Museum of Cinema. He was previously linked to retirement rumors.

While a few had been predicting that his career might be seeing the end, Scorsese laid to rest those uneasiness stating that he is fully interactive and active concerning his work. In fact, a documentary about ocean archaeology which is presently being shot in different locations in Italy is what he is directing at the moment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I’m not saying goodbye to cinema at all. I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them." Scorsese, as he stated, will not be leaving the world of cinema anytime soon. He confirmed his love of filmmaking, emphasizing, there are always more stories from him to come.

Scorsese’s most recent work Killers of the Flower Moon was released in October of 2023. This film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, along with Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons. The official description of the Western crime drama movie reads, "Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders fueled by oil and greed."

Earlier this year, Scorsese also did a short film with Timothée Chalamet for French fashion brand Chanel.

Scorsese's upcoming documentary, in conjunction with the Sicily region, is concerned with the studies of underwater archaeologist Lisa Briggs. One of the focuses of Briggs' work is the study of DNA found on artifacts recovered from shipwreck sites off the coast of Sicily.

Variety claimed on September 24 that Scorsese deferred shooting his next two intended feature films, which were about Frank Sinatra and Jesus Christ. While The Life of Jesus continues in developing mode, the Sinatra biopic, which was purportedly cast with Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Sinatra and Jennifer Lawrence as Ava Gardner, has also been cancelled. Scorsese had previously targeted the month of November to kick off the Sinatra project; those intentions have however been put on ice since.

