Nancy Meyers Grills Jude Law About The Holiday Sequel at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony; See Actor's Response HERE

Nancy Meyers and Jude Law picked the absolute worst time of the year to play with the hearts of The Holiday fans as they reunited at the former’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, December 12.

Meyers, 75, who wrote and directed the cult classic 2006 romantic comedy, had lunch with Law, 51 after he received his honor at the event. The duo teased fans about a potential sequel to the beloved film. The movie stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two troubled women who exchange homes on opposite sides of the Atlantic during Christmas to escape their turbulent lives. Law stars as Winslet’s widowed brother, who falls in love with Diaz’s character, while Jack (played by Jack Black) is a film composer who finds love with Winslet.

"Congrats, Jude. I was thrilled to be at a lunch for Jude today, and I had one question for him,” Meyers captioned an Instagram video featuring the actor.

In the clip, as Meyers films Law, she recalls that the duo hadn’t reunited since wrapping the movie in question. Law begins reflecting on this but is interrupted by Meyers, who asks him about the possibility of making The Holiday 2. “I’ve seen you’ve been interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you if there’s going to be a sequel. What do you think?”

Instead of answering, the actor humorously refers to his Mr. Napkin Head character from the film by placing a napkin and glasses over his head, prompting people to laugh in the background.

Fans flooded the comment section of the video with their hopes for a sequel, 18 years after the film’s release. “This is not the time of year to be messing around with our hearts, Nancy!” one fan commented. “The pitter patter my heart just did…,” wrote another.

While the future of The Holiday 2 remains undecided, Law, speaking to E! News in June, said he doesn’t mind the idea at all. He also shared where he thinks his character would be in the sequel if made. “I think Graham still has cardigans and glasses and reads. He’s probably worried sick about the girls, right? [His] daughters will be 28, 29,” he said.

Currently, Law stars in Disney+’s Skeleton Crew, new episodes of which come out every Tuesday.

