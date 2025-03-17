Severance Episode 9: Ben Stiller Reveals if Irving and Burt Will Ever Come Back Together, ‘For Now It Is...’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 9.

With its highly intriguing storyline, Severance yet again gave us an episode that has left many questioning the future outings. In the recent episode, it was shown that Irving and Burt Goodman seemingly bid each other goodbye. The characters in question are played by John Turturro and Christopher Walken respectively.

While the scene takes place on a train station, it is shown that Burt buys Irving a one-way ticket, wishing him well for his future and asking him to not return.

It was sad to see the two characters meeting for what seems to be the last time, as they have been continually shown to share a romantic relationship. Following this, the director of Severance, Ben Stiller was asked about the future of Irving and Burt Goodman, and if it is the end of Burt and Irving’s story.

Talking about episode 9 of the highly acclaimed series from its season 2, Ben Stiller told Variety, “For now it is.” He went on to state that Lumon happens to be a very powerful company and the charter of Christopher Walken knows that.

“He makes this choice, and we don’t know what’s going to happen to Burt after that,” Ben Stiller added.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Severance, Irving was shown to come home and find Burt already being in his apartment. The scene takes place in the real world and the characters are not innes anymore.

Burt is shown to read the book of Irving that states Goodman may have been a low-level Lumon enforcer or goon. While Burt laughs, Irving states that he wrote those words before the two entered a relationship.

Following this scene Burt asks Irving to “take a ride” with him, telling Irving he only served as a driver for Lumon. Soon dropping him at the train station, Burt shakes Irving’s hand and asks him to not tell wherever he is going and to not come back.