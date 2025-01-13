Ben Stiller Reflects on Hollywood’s Creative Struggles Ahead of Severance Season 2: 'It’s a Very Tough Environment'

Severance director Ben Stiller believes that certain aspects of contemporary Hollywood reflect a dystopian reality for artists. Stiller highlighted the divide between industry decision-makers and creators while discussing the critically acclaimed Severance Season 2.

Stiller told The New York Times, "At a certain point, there’s always somebody making a decision who is not making it to your face, or you don’t even know who that person is."

In the show, people undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and private lives. According to Stiller, this concept mirrors the tension in Hollywood, where decisions impacting creators are often made by unknown executives operating in obscurity.

Stiller further expressed frustration about being kept in the dark regarding agreements. He explained, "Why a decision is made is never explained to the creative person. Or, if it is, it’s usually not the truth. It’s a cliché in Hollywood, but it’s kind of true that everybody will say yes, and it doesn’t mean yes. It means no or ‘let me think about it’—more than ever, honestly."

Stiller attributes these problems to larger industry challenges, including post-pandemic constraints, rising production costs, and the aftermath of industry-wide strikes.

He added, "It’s a very tough environment now to get things made. The strike, post-Covid—it’s more expensive to make things, and I think the decision-makers are trying to keep their jobs and figure out how to make things work for them, which means constriction and choices that are safer."

Season 2 of Dan Erickson's Severance promises to continue the mystery with new cast members, including Gwendoline Christie, and Alia Shawkat. The first season of the show had audiences in a chokehold with its unsettling corporate control and employee disconnection, which increased anticipation for the return of the show.

Severance Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 17.

