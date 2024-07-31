Sex and the City Movie Co-Stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson Reunite in Paris Amid Olympics 2024; See HERE

In Paris to celebrate the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson reunited after starring together in Sex and the City: The Movie. Hudson shared a snap on her social media featuring the two embracing each other in front of the Eiffel Tower. The 42-year-old actress captioned the photo playfully, referencing their iconic characters. It's a nostalgic nod to their fans to see them back together during the Olympics.

Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker are reuniting in Paris

In celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the two actresses, who starred together in Sex and the City: The Movie, were seen together recently in the City of Light.

Her Instagram and X account (formerly Twitter) showed a photo of the two in front of the lit-up Eiffel Tower. Hudson captioned it, "Look who I ran into in Paris.". Parker and Hudson are bundled up in the shot, with Hudson in a light denim dress and Hudson in a fuzzy lavender coat.

Taking a cue from their characters in the movie, the Oscar winner wrote, "Carrie and Louise are reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! #SATC”

In HBO's Sex and the City, based on Candace Bushnell's New York Observer column, Parker played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004. The 2008 movie brought back the cast—Parker, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Chris Noth as Mr. Big—and introduced Hudson as Carrie's personal assistant Louise, who says at one point in the movie, "I'm not giving up on love. Love is the thing, you know?”

Advertisement

Iconic reunion amidst Olympic excitement

The Astor Place Starbucks where Louise interviews to be Carrie's assistant in Sex and the City: The Movie appears to be closing just as they reunite. There is currently an HBO Max series called And Just Like That, which began in 2021 and continues many characters from the Sex and the City franchise. AnnaSophia Robb starred in The Carrie Diaries, a prequel series on The CW.

On social media, Hudson shared pictures of herself with the Eiffel Tower and singing at the Chateau de Versailles during her trip to Paris. “Bonjour, Paris!!! Let the games begin! #Paris2024 #Olympics,” tweeted Jennifer Hudson. Her most recent film was the sci-fi thriller Breathe. Alongside Davis, 59, and Nixon, 58, Parker is also the executive producer and actor in And Just Like That.

You can watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics starting July 26 on NBC and Peacock.