Jennifer Hudson Shares Rare Update On Relationship With Common; Says THIS About Romance

The dating rumors of Jennifer Hudson and Common have been going on for almost two years now. However, neither of them has ever really opened up about their relationship as both of them are very private people.

However, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is hosted by the singer, has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards. While attending the award show on June 7th, Friday, the host said a few words about her and Common’s relationship.

What did Jennifer Hudson say about her relationship?

Even though Jennifer Hudson remains pretty tight-lipped about her personal life at all times, when PEOPLE asked about her relationship with Common, the songstress replied with a few words. “Everything is wonderful. That's all you need to know,” she said and did not answer any further questions.

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship back in January of this year when Common appeared on one of the episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show. He gave her a bouquet of flowers and talked about his love life with her without ever mentioning who exactly he was dating. However, from the way they talked with each other, it was pretty clear to see.

Common said that he is in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people in the world and that she is smart, talented, down-to-earth, and loves God. He also joked that he wanted his partner to be an EGOT winner, a feat Hudson has already accomplished.

Hudson said that she was very happy in her relationship and asked him if he was too. To which the rapper said that the relationship was a happy place for him. “Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship,” he said.

Hudson and Common’s dating rumors began back in 2022

After his appearance on Hudson’s show, Common also talked a little about his relationship with her in an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna and went public with the relationship too. “I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are. And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time,” he said during the interview. He also said that he is a very private person as his personal life is “sacred,” on The Jennifer Hudson Show but said that they were having fun.

The first dating rumors between Hudson and Common started back in 2022 when the two of them were spotted together in Chicago after they finished filming the movie Breathe, which came out in 2024. After that, they were seen over multiple cities on many dates. This included them holding hands in New York City, going on a date to MJ: The Musical in Chicago, and at a Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles.

Even though the two of them do not talk about their relationship a lot, it is easy to see that it’s going well. Hopefully, we will get to see more of this couple soon.

