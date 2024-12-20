Shakira Reveals How Coldplay's Chris Martin Supported Her During Split with Gerard Pique; 'I See Him as A...'

Shakira seemingly has people looking out for her, and Coldplay’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, is one of them. She recently revealed how the singer assisted her during her separation from ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

The singer discussed this in the cover story for Rolling Stone. Shakira revealed that Martin was there for her when she was “separated and heartbroken.”

The Whenever, Wherever singer stated that the Coldplay vocalist checked up on her every day to see how she was doing and also sent her “words of support, strength, and wisdom.” The songstress shared, “I see him as a person who views life through a different lens, someone who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic.”

Back in July, in her cover story with the aforementioned publication, Shakira said that the “suffering” she experienced was probably the “greatest” she had ever endured in her entire life. She also mentioned that it kept her from “functioning at times.”

The hitmaker expressed feeling as though somebody had “stabbed a hole” in her chest, describing it as a real and physical sensation. She shared that she felt like she had a literal hole in her chest, one so profound that it seemed as though people could see through her.

For the unversed, Shakira and her former partner, Piqué, ended their 11-year union in 2022. This was later followed by online speculations of infidelity, as noted in People magazine’s article. The ex-couple also share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

The cheating speculation made rounds on the internet, and netizens were quick to take sides and offer their respective judgments on the situation.

