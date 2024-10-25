'Grief Is A Process': Shakira Reveals How Writing New Music Helped Her Heal After Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira has always used music to express her passions, but after her split from long-time partner Gerard Piqué in 2022, she found solace and healing in songwriting. Speaking in a recent interview, she described how diving into music allowed her to face emotions she had been struggling with since the end of their 11-year relationship. The separation, which involved public speculation, was especially challenging as the two share two children.

Shakira and Piqué’s relationship, once celebrated as a Hollywood-like love story, began showing cracks in early 2022, when rumors surfaced about his alleged infidelity. Although neither addressed specifics publicly, the couple confirmed their separation in June 2022. Shakira later hinted at feelings of betrayal in her single “Te Felicito,” with lyrics that seemed to reflect the heartbreak she endured. Navigating co-parenting while dealing with media scrutiny only intensified the challenges, leaving Shakira to grapple with the dissolution of a family life she had cherished.

In her recent comments, Shakira spoke about how grief felt like an ongoing journey without a linear path. She described her new music as a way to confront and accept her evolving emotions, from anger and disappointment to hope and resilience. Through songs that delve into raw and complex themes, Shakira feels she has begun to reconnect with herself outside of the relationship, rebuilding her identity and confidence as a single mother and artist.

Her creative process has allowed her to translate her personal struggles into lyrics that resonate globally, capturing the ups and downs of love and loss. With more new songs on the horizon, Shakira sees music not just as an outlet but as a form of self-discovery and empowerment, helping her reclaim her narrative amid the turbulent journey of moving on.

Shakira’s resilience in the wake of her separation serves as a powerful reminder of how transformative art can be in healing and rediscovery. By sharing her grief through her music, she connects with fans on a deeply personal level, showing that while heartbreak is never easy, it can ultimately inspire new growth. As she continues to create, Shakira proves that music not only speaks to her fans but also gives her strength to embrace the next chapter.

