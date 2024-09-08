Shark Tank Ends Queer Eye’s 6-Year Reign By Claiming Outstanding Structured Reality Program Award At 2024 Emmy Awards

Shark Tank has officially dethroned Queer Eye to become the most consecutive award-winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.



At the Emmys, ABC’s Shark Tank managed to win the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award back to itself, putting an end to the 6-year winning run of Queer Eye. Shark Tank was the most awarded program in this category from 2014 to 2017 but was dethroned with the revival of Queer Eye by Netflix in 2018. Since 2018, the Netflix show has regularly won the prize, carrying on the achievement of the first season which aired on Bravo in 2003 and won in 2004.



In a surprising reverse, Shark Tank once again received this award for the fifth time. This was the first victory for the series since 2017 and marked the fifth overall award. In the recent years, the structured reality program category has been rare in terms of the new nominee faces, as every other nominee consisted of Shark Tank, Queer Eye, Love Is Blind on Netflix, PBS’s Antiques Roadshow (who is yet to win after 22 nominations), Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

For the unversed, Shark Tank aired for the first time on August 9th, 2009 on ABC and is a fan-favorite reality show that takes pride in its record. It is an American version of the British television series, Dragons’ Den. The main idea is that the four or five ‘shark’ investors i.e. venture capitalists will listen to the spin and decide whether or not to buy into the idea. The popularity of the reality show attracted the audience, winning the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program as many as four times in the very first years.

On February 7, 2018, Netflix launched the Queer Eye television series as a reboot of the original Bravo's television show that was broadcast in 2003. From start to finish, five specialists spend a week with a person to elevate their lifestyle and fashion. Praised for the portrayal of the LGBT community and other minorities, the reboot ran for seven seasons and the last season came out in May 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Lori Greiner's Net Worth? Exploring The Entrepreneur And Shark Tank Investor's Fortune