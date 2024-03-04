What Is Lori Greiner's Net Worth? Exploring The Entrepreneur And Shark Tank Investor's Fortune

Lori Greiner, the queen of QVC and one of the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank, is best known as a retail products inventor and a TV personality.

With numerous successful businesses under her belt, many wonder about the ‘warm-blooded shark’s’ wealth. This article explores Lori Greiner's net worth and the various methods and avenues through which she has accumulated it.

How did Lori Greiner get so rich?

Although she is not as rich as other sharks on Shark Tank, Lori Greiner, being a self-made business mogul, boasts quite a substantial amount of money. Her background not being humble economically also contributed to her accumulation of considerable wealth.

Greiner, the daughter of a successful real estate developer and a psychotherapist, credits her creativity and understanding of the market and consumer behavior for her success as a businesswoman.

“I think most people are born being a certain type or have a certain affinity to be better at certain things. I was always a creative person,” she told Forbes in 2014.

Greiner, a mass comm graduate, began her entrepreneurial career in the mid-1990s when she invented a plastic earring organizer. The product, an instant hit, enabled Greiner to further expand her business into other product categories such as travel, electronics, and household items.

By 2000, Greiner had made over $10 million from her multiple businesses and brands. Her success as a young entrepreneur caught the eyes of QVC, a home shopping TV network. The network offered Greiner a spot which she accepted and never looked back on in her career. Her show, Clever and Unique Creations by Lori Greiner ran for 20 years on the network, turning her into a household name. Needless to say, being on TV for two decades sure helps one funnel a considerable amount of cash into their bank accounts. Hence her current hefty net worth that we are discussing below.

What is Lori Greiner's Net Worth in 2024?

Lori Greiner, who owns 120 U.S. and International patents and is the creator of 700 products more or less is valued at $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She joined Shark Tank, in its fourth season in 2012 and has remained an investor on the show ever since.

Lori Greiner Yearly Salary — Tough to narrow it down, but we tried!

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Lori Greiner makes around $5 million a year from her business For Your Ease Only and for her gig as a shark on Shark Tank. Greiner reportedly makes $50,000 per episode or $1.2 million a season (22 episodes) for Shark Tank.

At first glance, the figure may appear to be on the lower end of the celebrity income scale, but the sharks do have an added bonus of future earnings if their business investments pay off.

As far as Lori Greiner is concerned, she herself admits that “I have helped many of the most successful products in Shark Tank history, including Simply Fit Board, Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, Bantam Bagels, and Sleep Styler to name a few.”

In her aforestated comment which she gave to Entrepreneur, she added, “I strive to make people’s lives easier and better, and I find that's a primary force behind my passion for empowering entrepreneurs.”

Lori Greiner — Early Life

Born on December 9, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, Greiner grew up on the north side of the windy city as the second daughter of a real estate developer and a psychotherapist. Her parents, however, divorced when she was just right years old.

As for her education, Greiner initially pursued a career in media. She got her B.A. in communications with a specialization in journalism from Loyola University, Chicago. While in college, she worked for the Chicago Tribune.

HSN Design Career — The beginning of Lori Greiner’s highly successful entrepreneurial career

To kick start her career as a product inventor, Lori Greiner designed a plastic earring organizer to hold up 100 pairs of ear accessories. Her product was picked up by J.C Penney before the holiday season and was an instant hit. In her first six months of business itself, Greiner signed a deal with J.C Penney to design more products for them. Within a year, she was on TV, selling her earring organizer and other similar products. During her first TV appearance, Greiner sold 2,500 earring organizers in just two minutes. Within a year, Greiner’s signature debut product went on to make over $1 million and sold out instantly as soon as it debuted on the Home Shopping Network.

Most of Lori Greiner's products are organizers placed in a $16 to $299 price range.

Lori Greiner on Shark Tank USA — More Highs than Lows

Lori joined Shark Tank in 2012 and has remained a constant fixture on the show since then. During her time on the startup showcase program, she has made multiple successful investments including Scrub Daddy, one of the biggest successes in Shark Tank history. Her other notable Shark Tank investments include Hold Your Hunches, Drop Stop, Screenmend, Paint Brush Cover, Readerest, etc.

Lori Greiner — Personal Life

Lori Greiner is married to Dan Greiner. The duo met at a bar called Kincaid’s in Lincoln Park in Chicago in 1996 and started dating in 2000. After a decade of dating, the love birds said I Dos in 2010. Dan Greiner, previously an assistant controller, is now the CFO of his wife's company, For Your Ease Only, per Celebrity Net Worth.

When Lori is not dealing with the intricacies of her numerous businesses, she is watching the shows she has recorded while walking/running on a treadmill. She is also a self-proclaimed night owl.

Lori Greiner — Real Estate

Lori and her husband Dan Greiner own two homes in Chicago and suburban Philadelphia respectively. The latter property is near the QVC headquarters.