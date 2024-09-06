Namita Thapar, a Shark Tank India judge and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is also known for highlighting important health issues. In a recent Instagram post, she addressed PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) in recognition of September being PCOS Awareness Month.

Namita Thapar took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video to raise awareness about PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). Thapar posed the question, “Actor Anil Kapoor and Kamal Hassan mein kya common hai? (What do actor Anil Kapoor and Kamal Hassan have in common?)” She then revealed, “Dono ki betiyaan himmat wali hai because they have a condition called PCOS aur inhone khul kar iske baare mein baat kari hai. (Both have daughters who bravely talk about their PCOS.)”

Thapar emphasized the importance of raising awareness, stating, “20 percent of Indian women have PCOS, but many are not diagnosed due to a lack of information.”

She further shared the symptoms of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and how can you diagnose it. She explained the risks associated with delayed diagnosis, including increased chances of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and infertility. Thapar urged for more education and timely treatment, noting that PCOS often remains undiagnosed for years.

Accompanying the post with a powerful caption, she wrote, “September is PCOS awareness month. When we have statistics like 20% Indian women have this & 70% women w PCOS go undiagnosed, we must educate more.”

As soon as the Shark Tank India judge posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with admiration. A fan wrote, “The best example of using the influence.” Another fan commented, “Very informative and seriously it takes lots of years to diagnose PCOS.”

Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has become widely popular as a Shark on Shark Tank India for her insightful advice on the business reality show.

Her presence on the show has increased her popularity. She is known for her memorable one-liners like "Isme meri expertise nahi hai" (I don't have expertise in this) on the business reality show.

