Sharon Stone To Portray Villainous Character In Nobody 2 Alongside Bob Odenkirk; DETAILS Inside

Sharon Stone is set to don her villainous suit in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 film Nobody 2. The actress will star alongside Bob Odenkirk, who will be reprising his role as Hutch Mansell. While the plot details for the upcoming action thriller have not yet been dropped, the makers have confirmed that Stone will play the chief villain in the film. The movie will be directed by the Indonesian native Timo Tjahjanto. The filmmaker is popularly known to take the director’s chair in movies like May the Devil Take You and installments of V/H/S.

Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem are among the individuals who will work on the movie's screenplay. Since the announcement of the sequel, the fans of Nobody have gotten excited over what Part 2 has to offer its audience.

What was the 2021 film Nobody about?

Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody followed the character of Hutch Mansell, whose life changes after a few thieves attempt burglaries in his house. According to the synopsis of the film, “Hutch Mansell finds his life changed when a few thieves break into his house. While trying to punish the thieves, he ends up earning the wrath of a crime lord, Yulian, after he attacks his brother.”

Russian director Ilya Naishuller, who has directed films such as Young Man, Centaur, and Hardcore Henry, was behind the camera for the original picture. The director also owns a production house, Versus Pictures, and an indie rock band, Biting Elbows. As for the cast members, apart from Odenkirk, the team included Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Michael Ironside, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Humberly Gonzalez.

Advertisement

The producers of the original film will also be coming on board for the upcoming sequel. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, along with Marc Provissiero, will be producing the movie.

ALSO READ: 'Basic Instinct Seemed Like A Scandal': Sharon Stone Talks About How Movies About Women Have Evolved Over Time And Become More Relevant

Sharon Stone’s memorable roles in film industry

Sharon Stone is known for trying to show off her versatility in every new movie she signs up for. The veteran actress has given the film industry some of the most iconic characters. Stone’s Oscar-nominated performance in Casino, alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, is remembered to date.

Another noteworthy film done by the actress includes the erotic thriller Basic Instinct, starring Michael Douglas in the lead. Stone was lauded for her performance in the movie, portraying the character of Catherine Tramell.

The audience is anticipating Sharon Stone’s presence back on the screens with Nobody 2. The film is set to release in theaters on August 15.

ALSO READ: ‘Everything Changed’: Sharon Stone Recalls How Her 2001 Stroke Affected Her Life and Finances