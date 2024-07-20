'Basic Instinct Seemed Like A Scandal': Sharon Stone Talks About How Movies About Women Have Evolved Over Time And Become More Relevant

Sharon Stone reflected on how times have changed since she starred in Basic Instinct in the 90s as it was considered rather scandalous back then. With new-age cinema evolving and moving past the male gaze or men fantasizing about women, Stone considered this evolution to be a welcome one.

In a recent interview, while on her way to receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, the veteran actress expressed her views on present-day movies and streaming services.

Sharon Stone reflects on the changes within the film industry

According to Stone, there have been enormous changes in the world since 1992. Speaking with Variety she recalled a time when her movie Basic Instinct was considered very inappropriate. She said, "When I made ‘Basic Instinct,’ it seemed like a scandal."

At the Taormina Film Festival on Friday, Stone received the Golden Cariddi Lifetime Achievement Award. The actress reflected on how films covering stories of sensuality and women have positively changed and improved. With movies like Kristen Stewart's Love Lies Bleeding, Zendaya's Challengers, and others, the perspective around such narratives has shifted for the better.

Speaking about sex being back in cinemas, Sharon Stone said that sex is always natural for people as it has always been seen on television. She elaborated, "It’s not something we’re coming back to in my mind. It’s stayed on TV. You wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t natural. None of us would be here if sex and sexuality wasn’t a natural part of our human condition."

Sharon Stone appreciates women writers and filmmakers

She emphasized that movies are no longer fantasies of men but rather reflections of human life owing to more women writers, producers and filmmakers participating in their creation.

She stated, "Films are less about men writing about their fantasies of the way women are and actors asked to portray the male fantasy, and the critics are less asked to tell us if we fulfil the male fantasy, or not."

Sharon Stone also noted that the film industry changed its approach moving from producing many types of films to concentrating on a huge 100-200 million USD budget. She mentioned that all these years ago she starred in films that were shot for at most 50-60 million USD.

Now three decades later, this change does not seem bad for Stone who supports digital media and streaming services as it allows them to recognize and produce small yet good movies instead.

