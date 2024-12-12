Shawn Mendes Might Have Opened Up About Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello Drama And The Biggest Lesson He’s Learned

Shawn Mendes opened up about personal lessons and past relationship dynamics during his appearance on John Mayer's SiriusXM show, How’s Life. The episode, set to air on December 12, has fans buzzing about Mendes’ comments, which seem to address theories surrounding a rumored love triangle involving himself, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter.

During a preview clip from the upcoming episode, Mendes shared an introspective take on his relationship choices. “I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings,” Mendes said. “Maybe instead of two days, it could have been two weeks.”

He continued by acknowledging the inevitability of emotional challenges in relationships, saying, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

Fans speculate Mendes’ comments might reference his connection to Sabrina Carpenter. The two were spotted together in February 2023, sparking rumors of a budding romance. This came a year after Mendes’ split from Camila Cabello in November 2021.

Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet, released earlier this year, added fuel to the rumors. Songs like Coincidence, Sharpest Tool, and Taste appear to follow a storyline involving a love interest returning to an ex-girlfriend. In the music video for Taste, actress Jenna Ortega plays a character that fans think represents Cabello.

Camila Cabello seemed to respond indirectly to the ongoing drama through her music. In a recent TikTok video, she sang along to her song June Gloom, which features lyrics referencing a complicated love dynamic:

“She’s cool, I heard/ Won’t act surprised, I saw the pictures/ […] If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out?”

While neither Mendes, Carpenter, nor Cabello has explicitly confirmed or denied the speculation, fans have pieced together hints through social media and song lyrics.

In October, Mendes addressed comments about his relationship with Cabello on social media. When a fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “They don’t play about each other,” regarding the couple, Mendes retweeted the post, saying, “no we don’t.”

He later clarified why he engaged with the comment, admitting to feeling frustrated by ongoing rumors. “I guess to be honest it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us,” Mendes wrote.

