Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals She Took Up Martial Arts Because of THIS Celebrity; Find Out Who

Jersey Shore’s Jennie ‘JWoww’ Farley was clear with the reason why she took up martial arts as a child, as she was inspired by none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar per People magazine. The actress truly had a profound impact on the reality show star.

Farley talked about it during the New York City premiere of Dexter: The Original Sin, held on December 11, Thursday. She said that Buffy the Vampire Slayer “shaped” her entire childhood. Farley added that Gellar was the reason why she took martial arts.

She also further told the outlet about carving stakes just like the actress’s character Buffy, adding that she swore the “vampire was going to come out.” The Jersey Shore star stated that she once met Gellar but hoped to meet her again as it would be her “dream come true.”

During the event, she also admitted to the publication about being a huge fan of the original Dexter show. For the unversed, the series aired from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime, starring Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, who lived a secret life.

She talked about falling in love with the show after watching it. Now that she liked the project a lot, it is only natural to assume that she would introduce it to other people. Farley told the outlet that she introduced the show to her fiancé Zach Clayton Carpinello and her co-star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, who also became a “superfan.”

The reality show star also revealed that Snooki was not able to attend the premiere and desired to make sure that she did not get any spoilers, so she left the group chat they had. Farley stated, “She was so mad. [She said,] 'Bye, I can’t know any spoilers.’”

You catch Dexter: Original Sin on Friday, December 13, on Paramount+ with Showtime. The new episodes will be released each Friday until January 31, 2025.

