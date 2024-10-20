Did Zayn Malik Postpone Upcoming US Tour Amid One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne's Death? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Zayn Malik has called off his U.S. tour, Stairway to the Sky because of the unexpected death of his former One Direction band member, Liam Payne.

Payne, who was 31, died in Argentina on October 16th after allegedly jumping off a hotel balcony.

Malik had originally planned on commencing with the U.S. leg of his tour in a week beginning with a concert in San Francisco. The unfortunate events made him revise his plans and thus US dates were postponed.

The I Don't Wanna Live Forever hitmaker took to social media to announce that the dates of Stairway to the Sky Tour have been moved because he said "he lost a brother."

Amongst other destinations, the US leg of his tour included stops in Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles as well as New York.

Malik said in a message to fans on X that tickets already bought will still be valid for rescheduled dates.

Earlier in the week, the Steal My Girl singer shared a tribute post about the late 1D star saying that they were close during the band's days and he will always remember their times together and that he is going to miss him.

Malik wrote, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

He was deeply pained over the death of someone he considered his brother. He mourned not getting the opportunity to bid him farewell and communicate how much he appreciated and respected him.

Both Payne and Malik rose to international success whilst being in the boyband One Direction, established on The X Factor back in 2010 with fellow members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. Zayn left of the band in 2015 to focus on his solo career, while the group finally split in 2016.

Liam Payne is survived by his family including his parents, sisters, and seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl.

