Liam Payne's Fellow Hotel Guests Share Horrifying Account Of Sounds Coming From 1D Star's Room Before Tragic Fall: 'Heard A Really Loud...'

Liam Payne's shocking death has left the world grief-stricken. A guest at the Hotel CasaSur in Buenos Aires has shared horrifying details about the moments before he died. Unfortunately, the singer passed away at the age of just 31 after falling from the third floor of his hotel room.

The fellow hotel guest claimed in an interview with People that there was a lot of commotion coming from Payne’s room moments before he allegedly jumped off the balcony. Initially, the guest took the incredibly loud and violent noise for construction work as it resembled banging and heavy lifting.

Reportedly, there were several hotel employees running in and out of Payne's room at around 4:30 P.M. Police appeared at the location soon after five, and Payne was confirmed dead a short time later.

Pablo Policicchio, the Buenos Aires Security Ministry's communications director, confirmed that Payne had jumped from his balcony at the hotel he was checked in during his 2-week-long stay in Argentina.

The guest said, "I heard a really loud, violent scream." The person stated that he did not pay much attention to it until he heard police sirens upon getting down the elevator. The witness claimed that he initially heard loud noises and violent screams and then police sirens. No one realized how serious the incident was until they got off the lift and saw several police vehicles on the street.

Later, the National Criminal and the Correctional Prosecutor’s Office revealed to the outlet that the death of Payne was due to multiple traumas sustained both internally and externally. The completion of the post-mortem detailed the presence of twenty-five distinct signs of impact with a hard object indicative of a fall from a great height. The sustaining injuries, including a major head injury and severe loss of blood, contributed to his instant demise at the site of the fall.

Further reports obtained from a translation for the relayed 911 calls, as heard in news reports from Sky News and divested by the BBC, noted consternation raised by the chief receptionist at the hotel who had interacted with the deceased several times over, before death.

According to the employee, Liam Payne was under the influence of some drugs or alcohol and stood a chance of injury. The receptionist expressed concern that the history singer had already started damaging the room before his death. As per the outlet, Payne's toxicology report is still pending.

