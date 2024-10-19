'That's Why I'm...': Liam Payne's Alleged Final & Heartbreaking Statement About Being In A Boy Band Revealed After His Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drug use.

Liam Payne allegedly made a disturbing comment about his boy band experience shortly before his tragic demise. According to a visitor at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Rebecca, who shared her account with the Daily Mail, the ex-One Direction star expressed that being in a boy band had “messed him up.” This exchange reportedly took place just minutes before Payne’s fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room.

As per the outlet, the guest claimed that Liam told her, "I used to be in a boy band—that’s why I’m so f–ked up."

Rebecca, a hotel guest attending a wedding, also noted that in the days leading up to his death, Liam began to exhibit unusual behavior. She observed that the singer reportedly violated the hotel’s check-out rules and lingered in the lobby.

She told the Daily Mail, "One of my friends was due to get his suite, so the hotel staff was a little on edge because he still hadn’t checked out at 4:30 p.m., but also because of his behavior.”

Rebecca pointed out that Payne was acting oddly in front of her and others, inviting them to join him in the elevator. Although she declined, some other girls did accompany him, during which he allegedly teased one of them by playfully choking her, an act she found disturbing.

“I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognize him; there was something a bit desperate about him," she added.

In due time, Rebecca allegedly noticed that Payne looked pale and panicked in the hotel’s lobby. According to her account, the History singer received an email that triggered a strong reaction; she later described him getting up from his seat in pure rage and throwing his computer onto the ground.

This outburst left many hotel employees in disarray. When she asked if he was okay, he reportedly replied, "I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f–ked up." One member of his entourage later apologized for his behavior, claiming, “He gets really high sometimes,” in reference to Payne.

As per Rebecca's account to the outlet, Payne did not leave the hotel lobby until moments later, when he apparently tripped and fell onto the floor. As staff members called for security or the police, they escorted him back to the elevator out of concern.

Several of Rebecca’s friends witnessed Payne falling off the balcony and initially thought he had only injured himself. It wasn’t until they saw his lifeless body in the courtyard that the severity of the situation truly sank in.

Following the incident, Rebecca and her friends chose to leave the hotel, unable to bear the sight and sounds of the fans gathered outside. Liam Payne's death was initially suspected to be a suicide, but the autopsy revealed he sustained multiple injuries from the fatal fall.

