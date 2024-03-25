'She Has Her Parents': Royal Biographer Claims Kate Middleton Doesn't Need Prince Harry-Meghan Markle To 'Console' Her Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Kate revealed to the nation about her cancer diagnosis on Friday. A video posted by Kensington Palace on Instagram had Middleton addressing the audience about the royal family going through a tough time. Soon after the Princess of Wales’ revelation, fans and family members across the globe sent their love and well wishes to the royal member.

Amidst the news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, too, sent out their wishes to the princess. However, according to a source close to the royal family, Middleton does not require the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to console her, as the Duchess of Cambridge has her parents to rely on.

What Did The Royal Biographer Say About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

As per the reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were made aware of the news quite later than the other members of the family. Though it is alleged that the Prince and Princess were in contact with their brother and sister-in-law, the cancer news was kept amongst the family. A royal biographer, Sally Bedell Smith, opened up about the relationships between the former royals and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The biographer revealed, "Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her. She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles."

Kate Middleton shares a very close relationship with King Charles, as she had a private dinner with the head of state before revealing her health concerns to the public. The sources claimed that Middleton believes that her father-in-law and Prince William are her close allies and can rely on them, whenever needed.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Statement Amidst Kate Middleton’s Health Crisis

Soon after learning Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, which read, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

After months of conspiracy theories over the Princess of Wales’ disappearance, Middleton revealed that she was taking preventive chemotherapy as “cancer has been found” in her body post the abdominal surgery in January. In the video, Kate said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." The princess, for the time being, has taken a step back from royal duties.