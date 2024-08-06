Tove Lo Shares Snap From Charli XCX's 32nd Birthday Party; All We Know About Star-Studded Event

Mother Brat has thrown the biggest summer bash of the year!

Charli XCX partied her way into 32 along with a long list of celebrities who flocked to her birthday party held in Los Angeles. The event featured a number of celebrities, including Tove Lo, who uploaded a selfie with the Boom Clap hitmaker, Nelly Furtado, and Lorde.

Lorde recently teamed up with Charli for the remix of Girl, So Confusing. Charli's recent album, Brat, has received positive reviews and has been one of the biggest summer aesthetics.

The Guess singer spoke to Billboard about the song with Lorde: “I had to go through the process of telling her [Lorde] that this song is about her and her being okay with that first.” Lorde, in response, said it was very meta and modern of Charli to make that brat collab happen.

According to reports, Charli’s birthday bash was filled with several celebrities like Twisters star Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexa Demie, Rachel Sennott, music sensations Billie Eilish, Lorde, Rosalía, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Addison Rae, the Haim sisters, Tove Lo, Finneas, and more stars like Lukas Gage, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Nelly Furtado, among other producers she has worked with.

ALSO READ: Chari XCX Drops Collaboration With Lorde In New Remix of Girl, So Confusing Amid Brat Album Success

Rosalía made quite an entrance by handing over a bouquet of cigarettes as a creative birthday present to Charli XCX. The Calla Lilies mixed with cigarettes was one of the showstoppers at the brat-core party.

Advertisement

Terrence O'Connor lamented the destruction of his chocolate cake with raspberry filling that was supposed to be a "panty mountain," while Charli seemed content with it. He wrote under her Instagram post, “also rip my cake attempt lol,” but fans thought the cake was 'brat' enough.

Billie Eilish also attended Silverlake’s bash, which involved dancing to the newly released Guess remix with Charli. She was seen sporting a large baseball shirt along with a lime-colored bandana and red-tinted shades.

Fans took to social media to share clips from the night, showcasing Charli and Lorde joyfully singing and dancing on sofas to Charli’s remix of the Brat anthem, Girl So Confusing.

Charli sported sunglasses, tiny dark shorts, and a stylish white cut-out top that showed off her black bra. Dressed in a chic black and white ensemble, the two embraced each other while belting out the lyrics.

On September 14th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, USA, Charli XCX will kick off her U.S. Brat tour.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charli XCX And Billie Eilish Donate Unused Undergarments From Guess Remix MV To Domestic Abuse Survivors; DEETS