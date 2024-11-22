Sherri Shepherd Honors Beloved Dog Lexi After Being Together For 12 Years, Reflects on Losing Her Loyal Companion

Talk Show host Sherri Shepherd came forward recently regarding her beloved Cane Corso, Lexi, who she said is gravely sick and now near death.

During the November 21st episode of Sherri, the host, aged 57, broke some sad news regarding the deterioration of the family pet’s health. She stated that even the doctors have now advised that the family should start looking for her last moments.

Sherri also explained how she broke the sad news to her son Jeffrey, who is 19 and has autism. "I just found out that she's very, very sick, and the vet told us that it's time for Lexi to go to heaven this week, so Jeffrey and I are coping," she said.

He has different ways of showing emotions, but, she said, rather, he was quite particular about the way he expressed himself. She said he was just grieving on the inside.

Lexi has been their family pet and now a family member for 12 years, since she joined the family as a five-year-old Jeffrey’s new buddy. Shepherd went on to thank the love and care that she was able to enjoy throughout the lifetime of Lexi, expressing appreciation for the existence of her canine in her life.

She added, "I know that I gave Lexi a good life, but I'm so thankful for the 12 years of being protected that she's been in my life, and I'm so comforted, but I'm happy because she truly exemplified the fact that dog spelled backward is God."

Shepherd noted that Lexi was an embodiment of love, saying that being in her presence felt like a blessing. “Lexi, you've been amazing, and we're going to miss you a lot, so thank you,” she concluded.

Sherri Shepherd was grateful for Lexi’s unwavering faithfulness, love, and devotion.

