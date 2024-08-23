'She's Married': Jill Duggar Shares Heartfelt Wish For Sister Jana's Wedding To Stephen Wissmann

19 Kids and Counting alum Jill Duggar confirmed that she did attend her sister Jana Duggar’s wedding, that took place on August 15, 2024. Almost a week after the wedding, Jill shared some candid moments from the event on Instagram.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a reel compiling some moments from the wedding, that included a photo of herself and her husband, Derick Dillard, posing with the newly married couple, along with several other snaps from the party.

“She’s married! Congrats to my sister @janamduggar and her husband @stephenwissmann on their wedding last week,” Jill wrote.

The 33-year-old captured every special moment from the wedding and compiled them into a reel, set to Bette Midler's song “Chapel of Love.” The video included a family photo, some couple photos, one featuring the special "The Wissmann" cookies, and footage of Jana and Stephen dancing to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" as their guests celebrated their union with sparklers.

Apparently, Jill wasn't one of the bridesmaids at the wedding. However, when one of her followers on Instagram asked as to why she wasn't included in the bridesmaids list, she replied, “I don't know, but it should always be the bride's decision.”

19 Kids and Counting fame Jana Duggar tied the knot with Stephen Wissman in a simple ceremony in Prairie Groves, Arkansas, on August 15, 2024. Jana, 34, is the eldest daughter of the Duggar family.

Advertisement

In an interview with People magazine, Jana shared, “I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it come about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

The pair, who got engaged on June 15, exchanged traditional vows at The Grand at Willow Springs in front of 500 guests. Jessa Duggar Seewald, one of Jana's sisters, served as the maid of honor, while her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids.

In the interview, Jana also spoke about how important it was to have her whole family present at the wedding.

Advertisement

"Coming from two bigger families, we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these," Jana said. "And so to have all of them there, it just means a lot.”

Jana and Stephen met each other long ago through their families, but started seeing each other only in 2022, after they became in-laws when Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar and Stephen's sister Hannah Wissman got married.

Jana also revealed that she plans to move to Nebraska after her wedding to live with Stephen, where they will begin their married life together.

Jana and her family came to limelight by starring in the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which showcased the daily lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (Jana and Jill's parents) and their 19 children. The show aired from 2008 until it was cancelled in 2015 owing to certain controversies.

ALSO READ: ‘A Dream Come True’: Counting On Star Jana Duggar Ties The Knot With Stephen Wissmann