‘A Dream Come True’: Counting On Star Jana Duggar Ties The Knot With Stephen Wissmann

On August 15, Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of the well-known Duggar family from Counting On, married Stephen Wissmann in a simple, classic ceremony at Prairie Grove, Arkansas. The 34-year-old reality TV star had long anticipated this moment, which was finally realized in front of 500 guests, including her large family and close friends.

Jana has always wanted to get married. She shared her feelings about the upcoming wedding to PEOPLE just days before it took place. "I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday," she said.

"For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true."

Jana walked down the aisle to the hymn "Holy, Holy, Holy" in an elegant off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown, flanked by her father, Jim Bob Duggar. "The dress felt classy and a bit like a princess," she said, expressing her delight at finding the perfect gown for her special day.

The ceremony was held at The Grand at Willow Springs, a picturesque location that Jana and Stephen chose for its natural beauty. "The venue is already so gorgeous and picturesque that I didn't want to take too much from that," Jana said.

The couple chose a simple yet elegant theme, with groomsmen dressed in black suits and bridesmaids in champagne-colored dresses. The decor was kept simple, with white flowers and greenery accenting the already stunning surroundings.

Jana's sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, was the maid of honor, while her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids. The couple exchanged traditional vows and lit a unity candle to symbolize their union.

Following the ceremony, Jana and Stephen celebrated with their guests at a reception with a formal sit-down dinner. The groom's family prepared a meal of chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and coleslaw.

"Because we're doing an evening wedding, I envisioned this more formal, sit-down dinner," Jana said. "The Wissmann's are incredible cooks. They're going to do a full spread and they've been working on it. I'm like, 'Just do it. I trust y'all. Y'all making amazing food.' "

The dessert was a three-tiered cake with lemon raspberry filling, served with cupcakes. The reception also included interactive games and activities, which were hosted by one of Jana's brothers-in-law, who served as the emcee. Following heartfelt toasts, the couple performed their first dance, and Jana later tossed her bouquet to the crowd.

