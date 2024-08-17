'Just Been Over Time': Jana Duggar Reveals How She Knew Husband Stephen Wissmann Was Her Soulmate

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann, from Counting On, got married two months after getting engaged in a classic and elegant wedding in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, attended by 500 guests. The wedding took place at The Grand at Willow Springs with Jessa Duggar Seewald acting as the maid of honor. The bridal party also included Jana’s sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar, who were all bridesmaids.

Duggar and Wissmann were first spotted together in 2020. In July 2024, the reality TV star fueled engagement rumors via Instagram when she shared photos of herself wearing a ring on her left hand.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Duggar told PEOPLE ahead of her big day. "For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in,’” she continued. “Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Duggar further said that it was Wissmann's character and his consistency that made her realize he was the one. "I think it's just been over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what," she said. "I know we have a big crazy family and [that requires] still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I'm like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, I guess, genuinely care about me, and I haven't seen that."

Duggar began her public life as a member of the family featured in the documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again (2004), which talks about daily life of the family from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep. The documentary aired on the Discovery Health Channel. Another documentary, Raising 16 Children was produced on the same channel in 2006, when Duggar's sister Johannah was born. This was followed by another feature, On the Road with 16 Children about a family cross-country trip.

On September 29, 2008, 19 Kids and Counting began as a regular series based on the Duggar family. The show ran until its cancellation in 2015. Another series, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, starring Jessa and her sister Jill, premiered on December 13, 2015. Various other family members were featured on the show. It followed the Duggars present lives after 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled. The show was cancelled in 2021 following the arrest of Josh Duggar.

Wissmann, a versatile individual with multiple talents, is the assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., a pilot, a furniture maker, and a fitness enthusiast. Aside from directing some of his family’s music arrangements, Stephen plays the mandolin and guitar, plus sings lead and bass. Stephen is a member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska. Within the congregation, he’s a pastor and bible study leader.

