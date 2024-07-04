Simon Cowell Says He Received Surprise Call From Harry Styles After Recent Comments On Managing 1D; 'It Was Great'

Harry Styles has kept in touch with Simon Cowell even after all these years. The Britain's Got Talent Judge managed One Direction when they were active.

While in a conversation with Hello, Simon revealed how Styles gave him a call recently. The As It Was singer reminisced about the good old days during the conversation. Here’s what Harry Styles and Simon Cowell spoke about.

Harry Styles called Simon Cowell

Harry Styles reached out to Simon Cowell after he commented on his time managing One Direction. The record producer put the band together while he served as a judge on X Factor UK.

Simon revealed how he was glad to hear from the singer in a recent interview with Hello. “It was great to hear from him,” he revealed. Cowell mentioned how his appearance on the Diary Of A CEO podcast made the singer call him. The music producer shared how the Watermelon Sugar singer was reminded of the “great time” they had together after his podcast appearance.

Simon Cowell talks about his biggest regret

Harry’s call to the BGT judge comes days after Simon appeared on Steven Bartlett's podcast. In an episode of Diary Of A CEO, he shared how he “regretted” not owning the One Direction name. The band members Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan unfollowed Simon days after his statement.

He also went to express his wish to buy the name from the band members. Simon explained how once you give an artist the name you do not have any ownership over it.

The X Factor judge also explained how the name plays a pivotal role in a potential tour. He shared how if one of the One Direction members is unwilling to go on tour, they can stop other members from touring. “So if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn't be a problem," he concluded.

He also revealed how he is currently not profiting from the band since he does not own the name. Before One Direction shot to fame, the members were participants on X Factor UK. The band was put together in the 2010 season of the reality singing show. Even though the band made it far into the competition, they ended up finishing third on it. Simon Cowell was the mentor to the band members on the show.

