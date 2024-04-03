What Is Shannen Doherty's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out As 90210 Actress Sells Everything Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Shannen Doherty, a 52-year-old actress, began her career as a child actress and has since delivered outstanding performances in both films and television. Her recent actions have left fans emotional, as she has been battling cancer and has decided to sell off and reduce her assets to spare her mother from pain. In a surprising revelation to the media, the actress from Heathers expressed her fear of death. Now, the question arises: what is Shannen Doherty's net worth? Additionally, what types of assets does the Mallrats actress possess? Let's find out.

What is Shannen Doherty’s net worth in 2024?

While no data on the Hot Seat actress’ net worth in 2024 is available, celebrity net worth reveals the Another Day actress had a net worth of $5 Million in 2023.

She kicked off her career in 1982-1983 with Little House on the Prairie. After that, she made appearances in various shows during the 80s before landing the role of Kris Witherspoon in the NBC series Our House, which aired for two seasons starting in 1986. In 1989, she starred in the film Heathers.

However, Shannen Doherty is best known for her portrayal of Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, which solidified her as a TV icon in the 90s. The CW show follows the lives of wealthy students at West Beverly Hills High School as they navigate the challenges of growing up and pursuing their dreams. After a four-year break, she returned to the screen with Charmed. In addition to her TV work, she has appeared in several successful films such as Gone in the Night, Blood Lake, and No One Would Tell. Her big comeback came when Beverly Hills, 90210 was rebooted and Brenda Walsh made a return in 2019. According to Hollywood Reporter, she was earning $70,000 per episode in 2019.

Did Shannen Doherty continue to work amidst Cancer diagnosis?

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After her recovery, it relapsed in 2020 and she revealed in November 2023 that the Cancer had now spread to her bones. This was in an interview with People. However, the actress said, “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she told the publication, adding, "I’m just not — I’m not done.”

In a recent turn of events, Shannen Doherty revealed to ET how she feared death and even wanted to sell off her assets to allow her mom ease after she passes away. While we wait for Shannen Doherty’s speedy recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

