Shang Chi 2: Simu Liu Eyes Michelle Yeoh's Return In Sequel for THIS Reason

Although Marvel Studios has not announced a sequel for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film is certainly in development. The fans and cast both are anticipating for it. In that case of a sequel rumor, the success that has taken over the first film has only driven up the anticipation for many oncoming. For Simu Liu, who stars in the lead role of Shang-Chi, often finds himself amidst questions of the sequel's status on an all-too-regular basis. While the plans are not clear, Liu has confirmed that the Marvel studios are well into developing the next chapter in Shang-Chi's story.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liu said Marvel is "hard at work" on the future of the martial arts master, but he couldn't give any concrete updates. That has left a number of fans in a waiting game, with the actor teasing big things happening behind closed doors:

Meanwhile, at Fan Expo Canada, Liu shared his hopes regarding the sequel of the film returning with one of the most loved characters from the first movie. During a panel that Collider attended, Liu hoped to see Michelle Yeoh, who portrayed the role of the aunt of Shang-Chi, Ying Nan, be a part of the sequel. And while the return to mystical Ta-Lo isn't likely to come for years, fans want to know: Was Yeoh's stage right-at-the-end-of-the-movie just the beginning of the action? However, since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, she has won an Oscar, and may be difficult to say yes to the sequel, considering the high fees she commands lately.

Liu said about working with Yeoh and, chuckling, recalled their big fight scene together:. He commented that every time they "shared scenes together, and I had the opportunity to fight her, it was more of a dance fight." Liu mentioned how he was nervous since she was petite and graceful, while he felt like a big clumsy chunk of meat just flopping around. That scene, imbued with Tai Chi teachings, would have Liu getting harmony in his body, one way or another, as guided by Yeoh's character. Liu had been seen admiring much and respecting Yeoh as he showered her with compliments, not only as a performer but also to work with.

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the character of Yeoh played an important role in shaping the journey that was taken by the protagonist. Being Shang-Chi's aunt, Ying Nan is one among the mentors who trained Shang-Chi in the art of fighting that the protectors of Ta-Lo used to fully embrace his roots and equip himself for the wars in the future.

While a sequel to Shang-Chi is definitely in the works, it is as yet unclear whether Yeoh will be involved in the follow-up. Liu, on the other hand, has expressed his hopes that Marvel can lock down the Oscar-winning actress for the project, adding that Larson is "She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything." So, with fans still waiting to hear more, it will remain to be seen in due time when filming begins, which of the cast members will return, and what new adventures await Shang-Chi and his allies.

The excitement will only grow after the announcement of Shang-Chi 2, and fans have gotten excited to learn how Marvel is going to develop the story of the master of kung fu.

