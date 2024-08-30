Did Sister Wives' Christine Brown Really Drop USD 30K at Club 33? Explained

On a recent Disneyland trip, Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives, was having a blast with her fiance David Woolley. They got an exclusive experience at Club 33 and shared fun snaps from their day at the magical park. Christine gushed about her visit on Instagram, but fans quickly started asking how the couple could afford the pricey membership, sparking a heated debate.

She was spotted at Disneyland with her future husband and daughters Ysabel and Truely Brown. On Wednesday, she posted a series of photos with the caption, "Had a blast in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome! Thanks @sheridirden for the reservation!"

During their time at Club 33, Christine posted pictures on her Instagram account of her and David together in Disneyland. Fans, however, couldn't resist wondering how the couple managed to afford such a high membership fee.

After joining Disneyland Resort Club 33, members pay $25,000 and then $10,000 every year. A joining fee of $33,000 is paid by Walt Disney members, followed by an annual fee of $15,000. A standard meal at Club 33 costs $420 per person for dinner and $295 per person for lunch, according to The Family Vacation Guide. The internet simply couldn't take Christine Brown's frivolous spending.

Several Reddit users expressed strong opinions about a couple who was considering paying $30,000 for a membership. Some users criticized the decision, saying it was frivolous, especially since the couple might not be wealthy enough to afford it. The user pointed out, "There's a difference between having money to spend and having money to squander. Yes, they are doing well right now but TLC won't be around forever."

This sentiment was echoed by other commenters. Ironically, one would spend so much money on a membership while seeking free wedding vendors. According to another user, the couple's wealth may not have come from their TV appearances on TLC, but rather from multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes.

Some users questioned the couple's ability to join the exclusive club, citing long waitlists, but others pointed out that reservations can be obtained from current members. As one Redditor shared, "I have family members who went because a family friend gave them the reservation for their honeymoon."

The couple was slammed by most, but many noticed that they thanked somebody for the reservation and assumed people were simply nitpicking. There is a possibility that the family was invited to Club 33 by a friend. The money may not have been spent after all, according to speculation.

