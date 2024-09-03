Smile 2 Full Trailer: Does Naomi Scott's Pop Star Fight Back Or Surrender To Terrifying Fate? Watch

Naomi Scott steps into the horrifying world of Smile to fight the evils of the unknown. With Paramount Pictures dropping the final trailer of Smile 2, the fans will get to witness the reccurence of the smile curse, that the Scott’s pop star will face.

As for the original film, the movie was declared a hit at the box office by earning nearly $217 million. For the first part, the lead characters were played by Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner, who played the roles of Rose Cotter and Joel, respectively.

Streaming in the same format as the previous movie, the upcoming horror thriller will showcase Scott facing the curse and seeing creepy smiles everywhere she goes.

As for the plot of the film, the synopsis reads, “About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.” It further reads, Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

As the trailer escalates, Scott’s character approaches the master, who could stop the paranormal activities. Following the guidance, the pop star decides to end her life.

However, not everything goes as per the plan. Ultimately, by the end of the trailer, the actress faces the paranormal personality and poses Scott to the frightening smile.

ALSO READ: The Apprentice FIRST LOOK: Sebastian Stan's Donald Trump Struggles Through Interview Alongside THIS Public Figure In Official Clip For Ali Abbasi's Biopic

The cast for the new movie includes Luke Gage, Dylan Gellula, and Rosemary DeWitt. Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner will reprise the roles of Rose Cotter and Joel in the upcoming sequel.

Advertisement

Without giving any hints at the lighter moments, the film lets out a promise to traumatize and add jump scares at every interval of the movie. Moreover, Gage’s character will stay for a long time over the run time of the film, as shown in the trailer.

While making an appearance on the Jess Cagle show, Gage shared the details of the movie. He said, “The evil entity continues to pass its horrific curse from person to person in the next installment in the Smile franchise.”

The actor further stated, "That smile itself is just so creepy, and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it; I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I’m a wimp."

Smile 2 is set to release in theaters on October 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: Tilda Swinton And Julianne Moore's The Room Next Door Earns THIS Acclaim Creating Venice Film Festival 2024 History